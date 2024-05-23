Wild population resources survey of Yangtze alligators officially launched in E China

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a Yangtze alligator in Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province.

The Yangtze alligator, a species that has existed on Earth for over 200 million years, now a first-class protected animal endemic to China, also known as Chinese alligator, lives along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in the country.

A wild population resources survey of Yangtze alligators was officially launched on Monday, which will be jointly carried out by Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve and the College of Life Sciences of Anhui Normal University.

Since its establishment in 1979, Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve has been undertaking the work of artificial breeding, habitat protection, wild release and science popularization education of Yangtze alligators.

There are nearly 1,400 Yangtze alligators in the wild, according to a survey in 2023.

A surveyor raises a loudspeaker that repeats the voices of Yangtze alligators as a way to attract the reptile during a survey at Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 21, 2024.

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a Yangtze alligator in Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a Yangtze alligator in Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Surveyors look for traces of Yangtze alligators at Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Surveyors talk during a survey at Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Surveyors search for Yangtze alligators at Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Surveyors search for Yangtze alligators at Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a Yangtze alligator in Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A surveyor keeps a record during a survey at Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the Changle area in Anhui Yangtze alligator national nature reserve, Nanling county of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

