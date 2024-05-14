In pics: wild animals at Changtang National Nature Reserve in SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:42, May 14, 2024

This photo taken on May 12, 2024 shows a lynx at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a wolf at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a peregrine falcon at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 7, 2024 shows a brown bear at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a wild yak at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a Himalayan vulture at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows a Tibetan antelope at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on May 7, 2024 shows a snow leopard at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 12, 2024 shows a Himalayan vulture at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 10, 2024 shows a wolf at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on May 10, 2024 shows a bearded vulture at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

