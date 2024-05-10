Snow leopard released into wild in Xizang

Xinhua) 09:06, May 10, 2024

This photo taken on May 7, 2024 shows a released snow leopard at Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. An adult snow leopard broke into a sheepfold and killed four sheep in Nyima County in Xizang on Sunday night and was captured by local wildlife conservation department the next early morning. The snow leopard was released into the wild at Changtang National Nature Reserve after physical check and confirmed healthy. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

