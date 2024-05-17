Rescued short-finned pilot whale recovers well in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:51, May 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" eating in the water at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

HAIKOU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The recently rescued short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" recovers well in Sanya and is expected to be released into the ocean within May based on weather and sea conditions, according to experts.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows a worker from Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center feeding the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The transport box customized for the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" is hoisted near the rescue pool of Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Workers from Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association and Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center discuss the release plan of the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Workers from Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association and Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center carry a stretcher used to transport the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A worker from Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center feeds the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

