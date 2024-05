Huangshan stump-tailed macaque seen in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 15:16, May 22, 2024

A Huangshan stump-tailed macaque is seen on Huangshan mountain, east China's Anhui Province on May 20, 2024. Huangshan Stump-tailed Macaque (Macaca thibetana huangshanensis), a species unique to Huangshan area of China, often showing up in groups in dense forests and canyons, climbing branches and cliffs with ease, is under China's second-class national protection. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)

Tourists look at a Huangshan stump-tailed macaque on Huangshan mountain, east China's Anhui Province on May 20, 2024. Huangshan Stump-tailed Macaque (Macaca thibetana huangshanensis), a species unique to Huangshan area of China, often showing up in groups in dense forests and canyons, climbing branches and cliffs with ease, is under China's second-class national protection. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)

