In pics: Yunnan golden hair monkey at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve
A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024. The black-and-white snub-nosed monkey, also known as the Yunnan golden hair monkey, is a national first-class protected animal of China. The species is also on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
A snub-nosed monkey baby is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
A snub-nosed monkey and its baby are pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
A snub-nosed monkey and its baby are pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
A snub-nosed monkey eats at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
Snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.
