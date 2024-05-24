In pics: Yunnan golden hair monkey at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve

Xinhua) 16:34, May 24, 2024

A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024. The black-and-white snub-nosed monkey, also known as the Yunnan golden hair monkey, is a national first-class protected animal of China. The species is also on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A snub-nosed monkey baby is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

A snub-nosed monkey and its baby are pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

A snub-nosed monkey and its baby are pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

A snub-nosed monkey eats at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

Snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 23, 2024.

