Rescued whale released in south China

Xinhua) 08:41, May 27, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" swimming in the sea. On January 3rd of this year, an injured male short-finned pilot whale was found stranded in Haitang Bay of Sanya. It was sent to the Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center for treatment and was named "Haitang." Thanks to the meticulous care provided by professional breeders and volunteers, "Haitang" recovers well and is determined ready to be released back into the sea after thorough examination and assessment by experts. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

SANYA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- With a splash, the short-finned pilot whale plunged from a scientific research ship back into the sea in south China's island province of Hainan on Sunday, 145 days after it was rescued.

"This is the first short-finned pilot whale successfully rescued in China," said Pu Bingmei, secretary general of the non-profit organization BlueRibbon Ocean Conservation Association (BROCA), who noted that the case could offer important reference for marine rescue work.

The male whale Haitang was found injured and stranded in the Haitang Bay of Sanya City on January 3. After coordinated efforts, it was sent to the Haichang animal conservation center and named after where it was rescued.

Pu remembered that at the beginning, Haitang was so weak that it faced the risk of being drowned in the water. More than 100 volunteers of BROCA took turns to take care of it in the pond around the clock.

Out of stress response, the whale once attacked a volunteer. But the behavior didn't stop volunteers from accompanying it.

During the past months, Haitang has grown from 3.6 meters long to 3.7 meters, and its bust measurement from 1.9 meters to 2 meters. "It is now able to feed and dive normally," said vet Xiong Chunlin with the conservation center.

On May 7, after investigation and discussion, experts agreed that the whale had already met the requirements for release into the wild.

After determining the release plan, the Haichang animal conservation center made a special water tank for the whale, while BROCA found vehicles and ships for transportation. Haitang finally returned to the sea after several drills.

To track and monitor its condition, scientists have attached a device on its back.

"I'm sure that Haitang can find its home and live healthily in the sea," said Pu.

Breeders takes care of the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members prepare to release the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" on a scientific research ship, May 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members and volunteers transfer the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members prepare to transfer the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members celebrate after releasing the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" into the sea on a scientific research ship, May 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People wave goodbye to the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" on a scientific research ship, May 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members see off the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" on a scientific research ship, May 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows staff members preparing to release the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" into the sea on a scientific research ship. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members prepare to transfer the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members look at the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" via images taken by a drone on a scientific research ship, May 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members discuss the plan of releasing the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" into the sea on a scientific research ship, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members cool the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" on a scientific research ship, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A volunteer checks the condition of the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" on a scientific research ship, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members adjust position of the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" on a scientific research ship, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" is transferred to a scientific research ship at a wharf in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" is pictured at an open air pool at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A breeder takes care of the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" is pictured at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Volunteers from south China's Guangdong Province see off the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A breeder takes care of the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members prepare to release the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" on a scientific research ship, May 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" is pictured at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" is pictured at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" swimming in the sea. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)