View of Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Kenya
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows elephants in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows elephants in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows elephants in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the sunrise in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows elephants in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows an elephant in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the sunrise in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the sunrise in Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Taita-Taveta County, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mountain county changes its spots to ensure leopards thrive
- Pic story: deep bond between French scientist and Chinese white dolphins
- Peak season arrives for Tibetan antelope migration to Hoh Xil
- Red-footed boobies seen hunting flying fish in South China Sea
- Rescued whale released in south China
- In pics: Yunnan golden hair monkey at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve
- Wild population resources survey of Yangtze alligators officially launched in E China
- Huangshan stump-tailed macaque seen in China's Anhui
- NE China national park sees significant increase in wild tigers, leopards
- Rescued short-finned pilot whale recovers well in S China's Hainan
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.