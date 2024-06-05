Pic story: deep bond between French scientist and Chinese white dolphins

Chinese white dolphins are spotted in the waters of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua)

Tracking Chinese white dolphins in the sea under the scorching sun is a common scene of the work for French scientist Agathe Serres.

Now an expert in the study of Chinese white dolphins, Agathe came to China in 2016 to study for a doctorate before she secured a job as an assistant researcher at the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Chinese white dolphins, dubbed "giant panda in the sea," are under first-class state protection in China. The major habitats for the species spread in south China's Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan. Highly sensitive to marine water quality, these smart guys are also viewed as a health indicator of the ecosystem they live in.

Agathe's research interests are behavior and animal welfare of Chinese white dolphin, and she is actively offering suggestions on their protection. Finding a balance between economic growth and animal protection also falls into the range of her work.

A resident in China for eight years, Agathe has fallen in love with these sea animals. "The Chinese white dolphin is a precious treasure of nature," said Agathe, "I'd like to keep studying them here."

Agathe Serres checks out seagoing equipment at the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Agathe Serres walks in the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Agathe Serres is pictured at the hall for whale and dolphin specimens of the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Agathe Serres looks out to the sea at the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Agathe Serres traces Chinese white dolphins in the sea in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2024. (Xinhua)

Agathe Serres looks at a rescued short-finned pilot whale at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Chinese white dolphins are spotted in the waters of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Xinhua)

Agathe Serres (R) communicates with a colleague at the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Agathe Serres works at the office in the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Agathe Serres communicates with a colleague at the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

