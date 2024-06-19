World Economic Forum's meeting in Dalian to forge unified vision for development

Xinhua) 10:21, June 19, 2024

Pan Jiang (1st L), director of the international cooperation department of the National Development and Reform Commission, Chen Shaowang (2nd L), mayor of Dalian and Liming Chen (3rd L), Chair of Greater China at the World Economic Forum attend a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2024. The World Economic Forum's 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions to be held from June 25 to 27 in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, aims to forge a unified vision for development, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The World Economic Forum's 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions to be held from June 25 to 27 in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, aims to forge a unified vision for development, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Pan Jiang, director of the international cooperation department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that under the theme "Next Frontiers for Growth," the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024 will convene global leaders from diverse sectors to collectively delve into innovative drivers and paths for global economic advancement.

"Through robust dialogue and collaboration, the conference aims to forge a unified vision for development," said Pan, adding that the meeting will also present the international community with the opportunities arising from China's modernization journey.

This year's event in Dalian will bring together around 1,600 leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia to forge partnerships and innovative, impact-oriented solutions that can spur a global economic recovery, according to officials at the press conference.

"Dalian will increase the influence of the forum with its openness and inclusiveness," said Chen Shaowang, mayor of Dalian.

Liming Chen, Chair of Greater China at the World Economic Forum, said that the upcoming meeting "will provide a timely opportunity to collaboratively advance the dynamic potential of innovation and set the stage for sustainable economic momentum, in the region and beyond."

"In the face of unprecedented global challenges, the power of collaboration and innovation cannot be overstated," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, in a written message.

"The Annual Meeting of the New Champions will provide a unique platform for leaders to come together, share insights and drive forward-thinking solutions that can shape the future of the global economy," said Schwab.

During the meeting, six major topics will be discussed: a new global economy; China and the world; entrepreneurship in the age of AI; new frontiers for industries; investing in people; and connecting climate, nature and energy.

Pan Jiang (1st L), director of the international cooperation department of the National Development and Reform Commission, Chen Shaowang (2nd L), mayor of Dalian and Liming Chen (3rd L), Chair of Greater China at the World Economic Forum attend a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2024. The World Economic Forum's 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions to be held from June 25 to 27 in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, aims to forge a unified vision for development, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A press conference on the World Economic Forum's 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions is held in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2024. The World Economic Forum's 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions to be held from June 25 to 27 in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, aims to forge a unified vision for development, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)