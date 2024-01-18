Quotable quotes: Chinese premier's speech at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

January 18, 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday delivered a special address here at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

The following are some of the highlights of his remarks:

ON REBUILDING TRUST

-- Rebuilding trust is essential. Whether it is to overcome current difficulties, or to create a better future, it is essential that we discard prejudice, bridge differences and work as one to tackle the trust deficit.

-- Where does trust come from? In my view, it comes, first and foremost, from our shared aspiration for a better future for humanity and from our common will to work together for that vision.

-- The overall direction of human development and progress will not change, the overall dynamics of world history moving forward amid twists and turns will not change, and the overall trend toward a shared future for the international community will not change.

-- After all the shifts and changes over the years, we should all the more cherish communication and exchange, all the more cherish solidarity and cooperation, all the more cherish openness and sharing, and all the more cherish peace and stability.

-- The best way to earn trust is to be a better version of oneself. Only when all sides treat each other with sincerity and work in the same direction can there be a stronger foundation of trust and more fruits of cooperation.

ON WORLD ECONOMY

-- In the face of global crises, fragmented and separate responses will

-- As we all know, industrial and supply chains in the economy are like the circulatory system of the human body. Any obstacles or disruptions can slow down or block the flow of lifeblood of the world economy, which not only compromises development efficiency but also triggers various economic risks and social problems.

ON SCIENTIFIC COOPERATION

-- Scientific and technological fruits should benefit humanity as a whole, instead of becoming a means to restrict or contain the development of other countries.

-- We should advance international exchanges and cooperation on science and technology with a more open mindset and more open measures, work together for an open, just and nondiscriminatory environment for the development of science and technology, and break the barriers impeding the flow of factors of innovation, so as to let innovation thrive.

ON CHINESE ECONOMY

-- How should one look at the Chinese economy? I believe it is similar to looking at the Alps, the undulating mountain range with magnificent peaks, from the small town of Davos.

-- My European friends told me that to fully appreciate the majestic beauty of the Alps, one has to zoom out and look from afar. It is the same with the Chinese economy. One has to broaden the vision and take a panoramic view to see the whole picture in an objective and comprehensive manner and truly grasp where it is now and where it is going.

ON CHINA'S OPENING-UP PLEDGE

-- China remains firmly committed to opening up. We will continue to create favorable conditions for the world to share in China's opportunities.

-- By opening up wider, we aim to share China's opportunities and develop together with all in the world. To business leaders here today, I want to say that over the years, multinational corporations have cultivated the Chinese market and, based on China's manufacturing prowess, expanded their global production, grown fast and had good rewards.

-- Choosing the Chinese market is not a risk, but an opportunity. We embrace investments from businesses of all countries with open arms, and will work tirelessly to foster a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment. We will steadily expand institutional opening up, continue to shorten the negative list for foreign investment, follow through on removing all restrictions on access for foreign investment in the manufacturing sector, and guarantee national treatment for foreign businesses.

-- All in all, no matter how the world changes, China will stay committed to the fundamental national policy of opening up and open its door still wider to the world.

