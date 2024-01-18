Home>>
Chinese premier returns to Beijing after attending WEF annual meeting and visiting Switzerland, Ireland
(Xinhua) 10:48, January 18, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Thursday after attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 and paying official visits to Switzerland and Ireland.
Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Chinese ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong saw Li off at the airport in Dublin.
