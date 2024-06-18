Home>>
Fighter jets participate in flight training
(China Military Online) 10:51, June 18, 2024
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the PLA Air Force taxi on the runway to get ready for a flight training exercise on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weishan)
