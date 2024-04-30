A journey through time to the ancient Shu civilization: Explore the new Sanxingdui Museum building

Oliver Fritzsch visits the new Sanxingdui Museum building in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Oliver Fritzsch, a reporter from People's Daily Online, recently visited the new Sanxingdui Museum building in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, to explore the mysterious ancient Shu civilization.

The new Sanxingdui Museum building is the largest single-building museum housing ruins in southwest China, attracting tourists from all over the world.

In the museum, rare treasures such as the Gold mask, Bronze figure statue, and Bronze heavenly tree illustrate the romantic imagination and extraordinary creativity of the ancient Shu ancestors.

The Sanxingdui site proves the existence of the ancient Shu civilization in history – a civilization dating back at least 4,800 years in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

