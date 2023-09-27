Hong Kong holds special exhibition on archaeological discoveries from Sanxingdui Ruins

Ecns.cn) 15:39, September 27, 2023

Cultural relics discovered from the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province are displayed at a special exhibition in Hong Kong Palace Museum, Sept. 26, 2023.

"Gazing at Sanxingdui: New Archaeological Discoveries in Sichuan", a themed exhibition kicked off in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Wednesday. The exhibition features 120 remarkable bronze, jade, gold, and ceramic objects dating back some 2,600 to 4,500 years. Nearly half the objects on view come from the latest archaeological excavations at Sanxingdui from 2020 to 2022 and are shown for the first time in a major exhibition outside of Sichuan Province.

A visitor views a cultural relic discovered from the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province at a special exhibition in Hong Kong Palace Museum, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Cultural relics discovered from the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province are displayed at a special exhibition in Hong Kong Palace Museum, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A cultural relic discovered from the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province is displayed at a special exhibition in Hong Kong Palace Museum, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A cultural relic discovered from the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province is displayed at a special exhibition in Hong Kong Palace Museum, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A visitor views a cultural relic discovered from the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province at a special exhibition in Hong Kong Palace Museum, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

