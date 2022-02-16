Exhibition of bronze mask from Sanxingdui site officially opens to public

Ecns.cn) 09:41, February 16, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2022 shows the biggest bronze mask ever excavated from Sanxingdui Ruins site in Sanxingdui Museum, Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. It was showcased at the Spring Festival gala of China Central Television before the exhibition in Guanghan. (Photo: China News Service/Yao Xinyu)

The mask is 1.31-meter-wide, 71-centimeter-high, 66-centimeter-deep and weighs about 65 kilograms. The artifact is also the best reserved bronze artifact ever found from the 3,000-some-year-old Sanxingdui site.

