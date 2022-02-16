Home>>
Exhibition of bronze mask from Sanxingdui site officially opens to public
(Ecns.cn) 09:41, February 16, 2022
Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2022 shows the biggest bronze mask ever excavated from Sanxingdui Ruins site in Sanxingdui Museum, Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. It was showcased at the Spring Festival gala of China Central Television before the exhibition in Guanghan. (Photo: China News Service/Yao Xinyu)
The mask is 1.31-meter-wide, 71-centimeter-high, 66-centimeter-deep and weighs about 65 kilograms. The artifact is also the best reserved bronze artifact ever found from the 3,000-some-year-old Sanxingdui site.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sanxingdui's giant bronze mask meets public
- New discovery in Sanxingdui offers more clues to understand ancient civilization
- Sanxingdui cultural relics displayed in Hangzhou attract visitors
- Axe-shaped piece of gold ware found at Sanxingdui's No. 5 pit
- Spanning four continents, a glimpse of civilizations through gold masks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.