New discovery in Sanxingdui offers more clues to understand ancient civilization

CGTN) 10:08, December 27, 2021

Some fragments, probably belonging to the sacred bronze trees unearthed in 1986 at the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site, have recently been uncovered, offering more clues to understand the civilization dating back thousands of years.

