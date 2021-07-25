Sanxingdui Museum rolls out new cosmetics series

People's Daily Online) 11:19, July 25, 2021

Photo shows the packaging of the Sanxingdui-themed eyeshadow palette. (Photo/Sanxingdui Museum)

Sanxingdui Museum, which houses the key artifacts from the famed Sanxingdui archeological site in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, recently announced that it had collaborated with a cosmetic brand to officially release a whole range of cosmetic products including eyeshadow palette, lipstick and cheek color.

Inspired by the Sanxingdui discoveries that have excited the world, especially many bronze faces that had traces of paint smears, the packaging of these make-up products includes auspicious images of bronze trees, bronze heads and other bronze artifacts.

According to incomplete statistics, since 2017, the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China and the Summer Palace have all teamed up with makeup brands to launch cosmetic products including lipstick, eye shadow palette, pressed powder and foundation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)