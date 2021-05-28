Sanxingdui Museum launches modern light painting show

People's Daily Online) 17:48, May 28, 2021

(Photo provided by the sponsors)

A modern light painting show has recently been launched at the Sanxingdui Museum of Guanghan city, southwest China's Sichuan province, that showcases the profound charm and rich cultural meaning of the ancient artifacts.

The show is part of the Chinese civilization-themed activities co-sponsored by the Information Office of the State Council, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and the People's Government of Sichuan Province.

The theme activities also include presentations introducing the latest progress in Sanxingdui archaeological excavation, the launch of key projects promoting global popularization of Sanxingdui culture, as well as live performances.

