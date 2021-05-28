Home>>
Sanxingdui Museum launches modern light painting show
(People's Daily Online) 17:48, May 28, 2021
|(Photo provided by the sponsors)
A modern light painting show has recently been launched at the Sanxingdui Museum of Guanghan city, southwest China's Sichuan province, that showcases the profound charm and rich cultural meaning of the ancient artifacts.
The show is part of the Chinese civilization-themed activities co-sponsored by the Information Office of the State Council, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and the People's Government of Sichuan Province.
The theme activities also include presentations introducing the latest progress in Sanxingdui archaeological excavation, the launch of key projects promoting global popularization of Sanxingdui culture, as well as live performances.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sanxingdui Ruins-themed event to be held in Sichuan
- China's CRRC unveils Sanxingdui-themed self-driving train
- Bronze tree sculpture excavated from Sanxingdui Ruins basically restored
- People visit Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan
- Interview: New discoveries at Sanxingdui Ruins may open up future of archaeology: Japanese expert
- Sanxingdui discoveries shed light on ancient China
- China announces new major discoveries at Sanxingdui Ruins
- Sanxingdui culture to be featured in animated movie
- Bronze head mooncakes go viral online
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.