Sanxingdui Museum launches new mystery boxes
(Ecns.cn) 16:30, June 02, 2021
Photo shows the new mystery boxes launched by the Sanxingdui Museum on June 1. These mystery box characters, with Sanxingdui cultural relics as the prototype, have been personified and combined with unique Sichuan culture such as face-changing opera, Sichuan cards, embroidery, etc, making Sanxingdui cultural relics vibrant in modern times. (Photo provided to China News Service by Sanxingdui Museum)
