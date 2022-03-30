Home>>
Newly renovated bronze hall at Sanxingdui Museum opens to public
(Ecns.cn) 08:24, March 30, 2022
A bronze human head wearing a gold mask is on display at Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
After about six months of upgrading, the Bronze Hall of Sanxingdui Museum reopened, with an exhibition area of about 4,000 square meters for 107 pieces (sets) of cultural relics. The new exhibition, themed "The Dance of Man and God - Mysterious Bronze Kingdom," is a comprehensive and systematic display of the bronze cultural relics of Sanxingdui, reflecting the spiritual world of the ancient Shu people, who lived there over 3,000 years ago.
