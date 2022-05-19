Home>>
More ancient relics from Sanxingdui ruins unveiled
(Ecns.cn) 13:45, May 19, 2022
A "robotic dog" shaped like a bronze mythical creature makes its debut at Yibin Museum, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2022. The artifact was dug from the No.3 pit, with a length of 28.5 centimeters, height of 26.4 centimeters and width of 23 centimeters. (Photo: China News Service/He Xi)
"Blossom Blossoms - Bashu Bronze Civilization Special Exhibition", a special exhibition featuring on Bashu culture kicked off on Wednesday.
