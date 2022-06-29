Home>>
Large number of bronze wares unearthed at Sanxingdui Ruins site
(Ecns.cn) 15:05, June 29, 2022
A bronze mythical creature is discovered from the No. 8 sacrificial pit at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province on June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Archaeologists have made some stunning discoveries at the famed Sanxingdui Ruins site. No. 8 pit is the largest among the six newly discovered sacrificial pits and nearly 70 bronze human heads have been found in No 8 pit.
