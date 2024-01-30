Relics from Sanxingdui Ruins to be exhibited in Shanghai
A staff member arranges a golden mask discovered at the No. 3 sacrificial pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
The Essence of China, an exhibition featured on the Sanxingdui Ruins to be held on Feb. 2, 2024. A total of 363 pieces (sets) of cultural relics will be displayed during the exhibition.
A bronze standing figure is displayed at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Cultural relics discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins are exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Cultural relics discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins are exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
A cultural relic discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins is exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
A staff member arranges a golden mask discovered at the No. 3 sacrificial pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
A cultural relic discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins is exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong holds special exhibition on archaeological discoveries from Sanxingdui Ruins
- New Sanxingdui Museum building starts trial operation in SW China's Sichuan
- Cultural digitalization makes progress at Sanxingdui Ruins site
- New Sanxingdui Museum starts trial operation
- Game collaborates with "Sanxingdui" and "Longmen Grottoes," fulfill creative transformation of classic cultural IP
- Ancient ruins illuminate wonders of Chinese civilization
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.