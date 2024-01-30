Relics from Sanxingdui Ruins to be exhibited in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 14:00, January 30, 2024

A staff member arranges a golden mask discovered at the No. 3 sacrificial pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

The Essence of China, an exhibition featured on the Sanxingdui Ruins to be held on Feb. 2, 2024. A total of 363 pieces (sets) of cultural relics will be displayed during the exhibition.

A bronze standing figure is displayed at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Cultural relics discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins are exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Cultural relics discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins are exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A cultural relic discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins is exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A cultural relic discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins is exhibited at East branch of the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

