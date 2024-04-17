Foreign diplomats hail CICPE for facilitating int'l business opportunities

Photo taken on April 13, 2024, shows a view outside the venue of the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

The China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is an excellent platform for Irish companies to introduce themselves to Chinese consumers and promote Ireland's offerings, according to Derek Lambe, economic counsellor of the Embassy of Ireland in China.

The fourth CICPE is currently underway in Haikou, the capital of China's southern island province of Hainan, with more than 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions participating in this year's event.

Ireland, the guest of honor at this year's expo, has set up a 500-square-meter national pavilion showcasing Irish products in various sectors, including food and drink, fashion, education, culture, tourism, and the life sciences.

"Relations between Ireland and China go from strength to strength, and there is enormous potential for growing our economic and trade relations further," Lambe noted. He expressed optimism about China's development prospects and hoped that Ireland would remain an integral part of China's global trade relationships.

As this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Ireland, Joseph Keating, trade, commercial, science, technological and innovation counsellor of the Embassy of Ireland in China, said that he looks forward to more future bilateral cooperation in different areas. China is Ireland's largest trading partner in the Asia Pacific region and fourth largest globally.

Massimiliano Tremiterra, trade commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency office in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, noted that the expo offers many opportunities to foreign companies and facilitates China's trade and economic cooperation with other countries.

As a significant producer of consumer goods in industries like fashion, food and beverage, and jewelry, the Italian Pavilion this year houses a special collection of jewelry products, displaying an appealing visual feast to visitors.

The Italian delegation participating in the event includes well-established and low-profile brands in China, aiming to make the latter known to more Chinese consumers and promote Italian investment in China, according to Tremiterra.

