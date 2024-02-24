Home>>
Lantern Festival celebrated at Chinese Cultural Center in Romania
(Xinhua) 10:46, February 24, 2024
A child, with mother's help, tries Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Lantern Festival at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
People attend an event celebrating the Lantern Festival at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A woman poses for a photo during an event celebrating the Lantern Festival at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
