Lantern Festival celebrated at Chinese Cultural Center in Romania

Xinhua) 10:46, February 24, 2024

A child, with mother's help, tries Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Lantern Festival at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People attend an event celebrating the Lantern Festival at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman poses for a photo during an event celebrating the Lantern Festival at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

