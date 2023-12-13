Liaoning culture and tourism week kicks off in Romania

BUCHAREST, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural events promoting northeastern China's Liaoning province kicked off in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, on Tuesday evening.

Themed "Beautiful Mountains and Seas, Vast and Tranquil Liaoning" and co-hosted by the China Cultural Center and the Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the culture week aims to forge enduring cultural connections and enhance the bonds of friendship between China and Romania through a unique and immersive cultural experience.

The event features a three-day program of activities and a month-long exhibition, with the Liaoning Song and Dance Troupe taking center stage during the opening ceremony.

