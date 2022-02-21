Brancusi Day marked in Bucharest, Romania
A visitor takes photos of a sculpture at Brancusi hall in Romania's National Museum of Art during the Brancusi Day in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 19, 2022. Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957), who spent much of his life in Paris, is considered Romania's most important artist. Feb. 19, the birthday of the sculptor, was declared the Brancusi Day following a law in 2015. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
People take part in a guided tour at Brancusi hall in Romania's National Museum of Art during the Brancusi Day in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 19, 2022. Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957), who spent much of his life in Paris, is considered Romania's most important artist. Feb. 19, the birthday of the sculptor, was declared the Brancusi Day following a law in 2015. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A visitor views a sculpture at Brancusi hall in Romania's National Museum of Art during the Brancusi Day in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 19, 2022. Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957), who spent much of his life in Paris, is considered Romania's most important artist. Feb. 19, the birthday of the sculptor, was declared the Brancusi Day following a law in 2015. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
