Brancusi Day marked in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 16:06, February 21, 2022

A visitor takes photos of a sculpture at Brancusi hall in Romania's National Museum of Art during the Brancusi Day in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 19, 2022. Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957), who spent much of his life in Paris, is considered Romania's most important artist. Feb. 19, the birthday of the sculptor, was declared the Brancusi Day following a law in 2015. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People take part in a guided tour at Brancusi hall in Romania's National Museum of Art during the Brancusi Day in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 19, 2022.

A visitor views a sculpture at Brancusi hall in Romania's National Museum of Art during the Brancusi Day in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 19, 2022.

