Aero Expo Fest held in Romania

Xinhua) 11:06, June 26, 2022

A child plays with a toy airplane during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An aerobatic display team performs during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An aerobatic plane performs during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A parachute team performs during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An aerobatic display team performs during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A man looks at an aerobatic plane during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An aerobatic display team performs during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An aerobatic display team performs during Aero Expo Fest near Bucharest, Romania, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

