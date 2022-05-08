Home>>
Int'l Astronomy Day marked in Bucharest, Romania
(Xinhua) 14:06, May 08, 2022
A child observes the sun through a telescope during an event marking International Astronomy Day in a park in Bucharest, Romania, on May 7, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
People take part in an event marking International Astronomy Day in a park in Bucharest, Romania, on May 7, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A child poses for a photo during an event marking International Astronomy Day in a park in Bucharest, Romania, on May 7, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
