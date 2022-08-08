Romania faces severe drought this summer
People walk on the dry bed of Danube River in Teleorman County, Romania, Aug. 7, 2022. Romania is facing severe drought this summer. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)
Bed of the Danube River is seen in Teleorman County, Romania, on Aug. 7, 2022. Romania is facing severe drought this summer. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)
Dry bed of Danube River is seen in Teleorman County, Romania, on Aug. 7, 2022. Romania is facing severe drought this summer. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)
A firefighter puts out vegetation fire started by high temperature on a field in Teleorman County, Romania, on Aug. 7, 2022. Romania is facing severe drought this summer. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)
A corn cob is seen undergrown due to drought in Teleorman County, Romania, on Aug. 7, 2022. Romania is facing severe drought this summer. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)
A sunflower field is affected by drought in Teleorman County, Romania, on Aug. 7, 2022. Romania is facing severe drought this summer. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)
