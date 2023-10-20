Ukraine, Romania to strengthen defense industry cooperation

Xinhua) 11:14, October 20, 2023

KIEV, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost their cooperation in the defense industry, the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries said in a statement on Thursday.

The document was signed by Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin and Stefan-Radu Oprea, minister for business environment, trade and entrepreneurship of Romania.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and developing Romania's defense industry.

Oprea said that Bucharest supports more collaboration between Ukrainian and Romanian defense industry companies.

"We are sure that the further attraction of investments will increase the competitiveness, efficiency and innovative potential of the technological and industrial base," Oprea said.

Ukraine and Romania signed an intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation in September 2020.

