Ukraine agrees on 1.5-bln-euro military aid at NATO summit

Xinhua) 13:21, July 14, 2023

KIEV, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine agreed with partner countries on new military aid worth 1.5 billion euros (about 1.68 billion U.S. dollars) at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Thursday.

Ukraine will get two Patriot air defense systems, 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, and 40 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles from Germany as a part of the aid, Reznikov tweeted.

France pledged Ukraine long-range SCALP missiles and additional engineering equipment for demining, while the Netherlands agreed to train Ukrainian pilots, the minister noted.

Among other aid, Reznikov mentioned armored vehicles from Australia, Canada and Britain, and a NASAMS support package from Norway.

The NATO summit was held in the Lithuanian capital on July 11-12.

