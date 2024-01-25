Chinese VP meets Nauru's foreign minister

January 25, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea in Beijing on Thursday.

Hailing the political decision made independently by the Nauru government to resume diplomatic relations with China, Han said history will prove that this is the right decision and once again shows that the one-China principle is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

China is willing to actively carry out exchanges and cooperation with Nauru at all levels to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, said Han.

China supports Nauru in exploring the path of modernization that suits its national conditions, and is willing to do its best to help Nauru achieve development based on mutual respect, equality, win-win cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, Han said.

He welcomed Nauru's active participation in the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Aingimea said that the establishment of diplomatic ties with China has put Nauru on the right side of history, and becoming a partner with China will make Nauru's development prospects brighter and bring more benefits to its people.

Nauru looks forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with China and will actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and the three global initiatives, he said.

