Seeking to restore diplomatic ties with China right choice independently made by Nauru: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Seeking to restore diplomatic relations with China is the collective decision of the Nauru cabinet and a right choice independently made by Nauru as a sovereign country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on reports that sources claimed that Nauru's surprise break of "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan was achieved through behind-the-scenes manipulation by a former president of the country, and the mainland took the opportunity to persuade Nauru to switch ties when Taiwan was still assessing and having consultations on Nauru's demand for economic aid.

To recognize the one-China principle, break "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan and seek to restore diplomatic relations with China is the collective decision of the Nauru cabinet and a right choice independently made by Nauru as a sovereign country, Mao noted.

Mao pointed out that the parliament of Nauru unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday, supporting, endorsing and affirming the Nauru government's decision to resume diplomatic relations with China and committing itself to develop Nauru's diplomatic ties with China and the friendly cooperation between the two sovereign nations, which once again shows that the one-China principle is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends.

The "sources" of the so-called claims are nothing but ill-intentioned speculation, Mao said, adding that those who see "dollar diplomacy" as a go-to tool need to understand that there are things that money cannot buy.

The one-China principle is a fundamental principle that cannot be traded and a prevailing international consensus, Mao said.

"China is the world's second-largest economy. Restoring and developing diplomatic relations and carrying out practical cooperation in various fields with China promise broad prospects and will bring unprecedented development opportunities for Nauru," she said.

