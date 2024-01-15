Nauru to sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan -- government

Xinhua) 15:32, January 15, 2024

SYDNEY, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Republic of Nauru announced Monday that it will recognise the one-China principle and sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan.

In a post on Facebook, the government of Nauru said that it will follow UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and recognise Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory.

Nauru will no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan, the government noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)