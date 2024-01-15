Home>>
Results of Taiwan leadership, legislature elections unveiled
(Xinhua) 09:03, January 15, 2024
TAIPEI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's leadership and legislature elections were held on Saturday.
Candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim won the leadership election.
In the election of the island's 113-seat legislature, the Chinese Kuomintang party garnered 52 seats, the DPP won 51 seats, and the Taiwan People's Party seized eight seats. The rest two went to independent candidates.
