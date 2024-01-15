Results of Taiwan leadership, legislature elections unveiled

Xinhua) 09:03, January 15, 2024

TAIPEI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's leadership and legislature elections were held on Saturday.

Candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim won the leadership election.

In the election of the island's 113-seat legislature, the Chinese Kuomintang party garnered 52 seats, the DPP won 51 seats, and the Taiwan People's Party seized eight seats. The rest two went to independent candidates.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)