SCO chief makes remarks on result of Taiwan leadership election

Xinhua) 09:17, January 15, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on Sunday made remarks on the result of Taiwan leadership election.

The SCO abides by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of its member states, and effectively safeguards their security and development interests, Zhang said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency.

Zhang said the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question falls within China's internal affairs, Zhang said.

The SCO will continue to firmly support Chinese government's stance on the Taiwan question, adhere to the one-China principle and oppose "Taiwan independence" secession in any form, Zhang said.

