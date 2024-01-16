Home>>
Nauru makes right decision: China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office
(Xinhua) 09:57, January 16, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said on Monday that the Nauru government has made the right decision to sever the so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan.
Chen Binhua said that Nauru's decision, which was made in line with the trend of the times, is appreciated.
There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, which is both a legal and historical fact as well as a prevailing consensus of the international community, he said.
Chen said that it has been proven time and again that upholding the one-China principle is the will of the people and the trend of the times.
