China appreciates Nauru's decision to sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:33, January 15, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates and welcomes the decision of the government of the Republic of Nauru to recognize the one-China principle, break the so-called diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and to reestablish diplomatic ties with China, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said in a statement after the government of the Republic of Nauru officially announced its decision earlier the day that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

It's what has been affirmed in Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and is a prevailing consensus among the international community, said the spokesperson.

China has established diplomatic relations with 182 countries on the basis of the one-China principle. The Nauru government's decision of reestablishing diplomatic ties with China once again shows that the one-China principle is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends, said the spokesperson.

China stands ready to work with Nauru to open new chapters of our bilateral relations on the basis of one-China principle, said the spokesperson.

