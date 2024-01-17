Commentary: Nauru's decision to uphold one-China principle in line with trend of the times

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The government of Nauru made the right decision Monday to uphold the one-China principle and sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan, a wise move in line with the trend of the times and applauded by the Chinese government and people.

In a post on Facebook, the government of Nauru said it will follow UN Resolution 2758 which recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China and recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory.

The resolution adopted by the 26th UN General Assembly has fundamentally resolved the issue of who represents China at the United Nations. The one-China principle has since become a universally acknowledged norm in international relations. Following this principle, China has established diplomatic relations with 182 countries worldwide.

Currently, only a tiny handful of countries maintain so-called "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan.

China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order, earning widespread acclaim from the international community. In its interactions with Pacific island countries, China's commitment to treating other countries as equals and pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation has been applauded in the region.

The decision of the Nauru government is a natural outcome and will serve its fundamental interests.

In recent days, multiple countries and international organizations have reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, opposed any form of "Taiwan independence," and supported the cause of China's reunification, representing the consensus of the international community.

Upholding the one-China principle, as Nauru's decision has evidenced, keeps abreast of the times. Acting on this principle, the two sides will surely open up a new chapter in their relations.

