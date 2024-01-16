China deplores, opposes relevant countries issuing statements, "expressing congratulations" following elections in China's Taiwan region

Xinhua) 10:40, January 16, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China deplores and strongly opposes relevant countries' wrongful actions violating the one-China principle, including issuing statements or "expressing congratulations" following elections in China's Taiwan region, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant question.

"The elections of the Taiwan region are China's internal affairs," Mao said, adding that regardless of the result, it cannot change the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China.

The one-China principle is the political premise on which China establishes and develops diplomatic relations with other countries, a universally recognized basic norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus among the international community, Mao said.

Anyone in the international community who violates the one-China principle is interfering in China's internal affairs and infringing upon China's sovereignty, and will face the joint opposition of the Chinese people and the international community, Mao said.

"China deplores and strongly opposes relevant countries' wrong practices violating the one-China principle, including issuing statements and 'expressing congratulations'. We've lodged serious démarches," Mao said.

Following the elections in the Taiwan region, many countries and international organizations have publicly reiterated their commitment to the one-China principle, expressed opposition to "Taiwan independence" in any form and supported China's reunification.

"This is the voice of justice and peace from the international community. We believe that the international community will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, and support the Chinese people's just cause of opposing 'Taiwan independence' separatism and striving to achieve national reunification."

In response to a reporter's question that the Singaporean Foreign Ministry spokesperson "welcomed" and "congratulated" the elections in the Taiwan region, Mao said China has immediately made solemn démarches to Singapore.

Singaporean leaders stated on multiple occasions that the Taiwan question is "a deep red line" for China. China values this statement and hopes that Singapore will strictly abide by the one-China principle and uphold the overall friendly relations between China and Singapore with concrete actions, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)