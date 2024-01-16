Many countries publicly reaffirm commitment to one-China principle: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Many countries and international organizations have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, their opposition to any form of "Taiwan independence" and their support for China's cause of national reunification, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

It is reported that after the results of the two elections for 2024 in the Taiwan region were released, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the Russian side opposes any form of "Taiwan independence" and called on all outside forces to refrain from provocative actions undermining regional stability and international security.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that China appreciates the remarks of the Russian side.

In fact, aside from Russia, many countries and international organizations, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Serbia, Hungary, Papua New Guinea, Cuba, Venezuela, the SCO and the Arab League, have, through issuing statements and press communiqués or answering questions from the press, publicly reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, their firm support for China's effort to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity, their opposition to any form of "Taiwan independence" and their support for China's cause of national reunification, Mao noted.

"This represents the call for justice and peace from the international community, reflects the extensive consensus of the international community in firmly upholding the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations, and embodies the trend of the times and of history. We thank these countries for their understanding of and support for China's just position," Mao said.

Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change. Taiwan has never been a country and will never be one, Mao stressed.

"We believe that the international community's prevailing consensus on upholding the one-China principle and long-standing and overwhelming adherence to this principle will become more solid," she said, adding that the Chinese people's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" and external interference and striving for national reunification will win more understanding and support.

