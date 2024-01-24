China, Nauru resume diplomatic relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea, and they sign a joint communique on the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Nauru signed a joint communique in Beijing Wednesday on the resumption of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held talks with Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea and signed the joint communique, effective as of this day.

According to the joint communique, the Government of the Republic of Nauru recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

The joint communique said that the Government of the Republic of Nauru shall sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan.

The two governments agree to exchange ambassadors as early as possible and to provide each other with all the necessary assistance for the establishment of embassies, said the joint communique.

