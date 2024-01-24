Nauru eyes more cooperation projects with China after relations resumption, says Nauru official

Xinhua) 13:33, January 24, 2024

YAREN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative brings development opportunities to Pacific island nations, and Nauru looks forward to more practical cooperation with China after the two nations resume diplomatic relations, a Nauru official has said.

Joanna Olsson, director of the Government Information Office of Nauru, recently told Xinhua that she is optimistic about future practical cooperation between the two nations, particularly on climate changes, water supply and agriculture, among others.

Being a Pacific island nation, Nauru is deeply affected by climate change, facing urgent challenges such as rising sea levels and land erosion. Some coastal areas are being submerged, necessitating the relocation of residential areas and some public service facilities to higher ground. There is a substantial need for infrastructure in Nauru, said Olsson.

Moreover, the scarcity of fresh water for daily life is a persistent concern for the local residents. Global climate change has worsened water crises, posing even more severe challenges to the islanders.

Due to its unfavorable natural conditions for cultivation, Nauru heavily relies on imports for agricultural products, vegetables and fruits, resulting in high prices in the market, Olsson noted.

In terms of developing Nauru's tourism industry, the official said the first step is to improve the country's accommodation capacities through building more hotels.

Olsson noted that ongoing efforts are underway, citing the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant scheduled to be held in Nauru as the government's initiative to promote the country's image.

As head of public information and media management, Olsson also looked forward to more exchanges between media from both countries to promote mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held talks with Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea in Beijing, China, and they signed a joint communique on the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)