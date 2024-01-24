We Are China

Full Text: Joint Communique on the Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nauru

Xinhua) 14:02, January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Nauru signed a joint communique in Beijing Wednesday on the resumption of diplomatic relations.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the joint communique.

