Full Text: Joint Communique on the Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nauru
(Xinhua) 14:02, January 24, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Nauru signed a joint communique in Beijing Wednesday on the resumption of diplomatic relations.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the joint communique.
