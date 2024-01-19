Quick View: One-China principle is prevailing international consensus

Xinhua) 17:04, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Republic of Nauru's decision to pursue the re-establishment of diplomatic ties with China following the leadership and legislature elections in China's Taiwan region serves as the latest testament to the prevailing international consensus backing the one-China principle.

Altogether, 182 countries have diplomatic relations with China now. Notably, Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras have either established or restored diplomatic relations with China after severing ties with Taiwan authorities in recent years.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities, with Lai Ching-te winning the regional leadership election, disregard the prevailing trend of history, and conduct separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence." This is doomed to fail. The latest election result cannot change the dynamics and direction of cross-Strait relations and cannot impede the prevailing trend that China will and must achieve reunification.

A few countries which have "offered congratulations" to Taiwan on its elections should honor their commitments to the one-China principle. They should also heed the voice of the international community and never underestimate China's determination to achieve national reunification.

While the two sides across the Taiwan Strait have yet to be reunified, the sovereignty and territory of China have never been severed. The legal status and the fact that Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory have never changed. This represents the true status quo of the Taiwan question.

