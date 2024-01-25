China, Nauru resume diplomatic relations

Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Nauru's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea, and they sign a joint communique on the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level in Beijing, capital of China, Jan 24, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, minister for foreign affairs and trade of Nauru, said on Wednesday that the Pacific island nation looks forward to the bright prospects offered by cooperation with China, as he and Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed a landmark joint communique on the resumption of bilateral diplomatic ties at a ceremony in Beijing.

Joined by officials from both sides as well as news media at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Aingimea spoke of how impressed he was with China's economic growth after touring Guangdong Province in southern China.

"We have been amazed. But (given) what we have seen in Guangdong, I said to the foreign minister that the visit to China stole my heart," he said.

Noting that Nauru looks forward to future cooperation with China, he said: "The prospect is bright. The horizon is full of light, and we look forward to sailing into it."

Earlier this month, the government of Nauru officially announced its decision to recognize the one-China principle, sever its "diplomatic ties" with China's Taiwan region, and seek to reestablish diplomatic ties with China.

As the two foreign ministers held talks and signed the communique on Wednesday, the Pacific island nation became the 183rd country to have diplomatic ties with China.

Wang pointed to the two countries' shared identity as developing countries, and he shed light on the driving forces which had brought the two countries closer.

"Both sides are faced with the common task of developing their economy, improving people's livelihoods and realizing modernization," he said.

Both countries are part of the Global South, and they share a common will in safeguarding sovereignty and independence, safeguarding the common interests of developing countries, and promoting the world's multipolarization and economic globalization, he added.

The annual trade volume between China and Nauru registered $13.19 million in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 15.89 percent, according to Xinhua News Agency.

In his talks with Wang, Aingimea, the Nauru minister, said his country is ready to take part in the series of global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping.

"Nauru admires that China says what it means and does what it says, with the resolve to ensure the success of its actions," he told reporters after the talks.

Observers noted that behind some Pacific island nations' establishment or resumption of diplomatic relations with China in recent years is the great appeal of win-win cooperation and China's growing reputation in the region.

"By being part of the Belt and Road Initiative, Pacific island countries have benefited from cooperation with China and got a ride on the rapid development of Chinese modernization, and all these efforts help boost domestic political stability, social development and people's well-being," said Zhao Shaofeng, a professor at the Research Center for Pacific Island Countries at Liaocheng University in Shandong Province.

"Through reinforced exchanges with China, more and more people from the island countries look to study and do business in China," he added.

In the communique, the two governments agreed to exchange ambassadors "as early as possible".

Nauru said it recognizes that "there is but one China in the world", and said it "shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan".

Speaking to the media, Wang said the resumption of diplomatic relations once again made it clear to the world that "adhering to the one-China principle is an irresistible historical trend".

No matter how the situation in Taiwan changes, "there will be no changes in the international consensus in support of China safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, so it is true to the historical process that Taiwan surely will return and China surely will reunify", he added.

In response to the fact that a very small number of countries currently retain so-called "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan region, Wang said such a practice "runs counter to the interests of these countries and their people" and "surely will be corrected sooner or later".

"China is willing to open a new chapter in its relations with these countries on the basis of the one-China principle," he added.

