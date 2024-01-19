3 Indian border guards wounded in mob attack in India's Manipur

Xinhua) 10:12, January 19, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- At least three Indian border guards belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF) were wounded after gunmen fired upon them in India's northeastern state of Manipur, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Thoubal town, 24 km south of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

According to police, the gunmen fired upon the BSF personnel from within the mob while attempting to storm the police headquarters in Thoubal.

Local authorities have imposed a curfew in Thoubal.

On Wednesday, two policemen were killed and six others wounded in a militant attack in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, about 110 km southeast of Imphal.

The militants threw bombs and used heavy artillery to target government forces in the town. The heavy militant attack prompted the local government of Manipur to request helicopters from the federal home ministry.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status -- designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

