4 dead, over 20 injured in bus mishap in north India

Xinhua) 13:50, November 06, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- At least four people died and more than 20 were injured when a passenger bus fell off a bridge in India's north-western state of Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, confirmed a local official to Xinhua over the phone.

The bus accident took place in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

The ill-fated private bus was moving from the Haridwar area in Uttar Pradesh state to Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur. The driver lost control and the bus fell off the bridge onto the railway tracks, said the official.

According to him, more than 20 injured people were admitted to a local hospital, from where at least five seriously injured people were referred to a government hospital in Jaipur.

As a result of the mishap, the movement of trains running between Jaipur and Delhi was adversely affected, said an official of the Indian Railways. Efforts were on to clear the railway tracks, he added.

